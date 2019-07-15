EPS for Carpenter Technology (CRS) Expected At $0.94; Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Sentiment Is 1.27

Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 121 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 95 sold and reduced their positions in Merit Medical Systems Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 50.57 million shares, down from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Merit Medical Systems Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 80 Increased: 86 New Position: 35.

Sg Capital Management Llc holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for 280,945 shares. Timpani Capital Management Llc owns 87,508 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Falcon Point Capital Llc has 2.06% invested in the company for 61,087 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 1.96% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 71,739 shares.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $27.51 million for 28.54 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.14% EPS growth.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.14 billion. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It has a 72.99 P/E ratio. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters.

