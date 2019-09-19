EPS for Carpenter Technology (CRS) Expected At $0.89; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Cut Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Position

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) stake by 76.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 180,000 shares as Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)’s stock declined 9.98%. The Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp holds 55,000 shares with $7.51 million value, down from 235,000 last quarter. Sanderson Farms Inc now has $3.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $154.6. About 235,784 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS 2Q EPS $1.84, EST. $2.46; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Sanderson Group Says 1H Performance Was Ahead of Expectations; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS – EXPECTS CHICKEN PRODUCTION DURING THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF 2018 TO BE UP 2.8 PERCENT AND DOWN 4.7 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY; 19/03/2018 – Dir Livingston Gifts 115 Of Sanderson Farms Inc; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON: BONELESS CHICKEN-BREAST PRICES MAY RISE THIS SUMMER; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/05/2018 – SANDERSON GROUP PLC SND.L INTERIM DIV UP 14 PCT TO 1.25 PENCE/SHR

Analysts expect Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) to report $0.89 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 36.92% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. CRS’s profit would be $42.42M giving it 15.29 P/E if the $0.89 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, Carpenter Technology Corporation’s analysts see -11.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 363,901 shares traded or 35.63% up from the average. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 02/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Carpenter Discusses Her New Book, Donald Trump, And Identity Politics; 16/03/2018 – Carpenter Tech May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 18/04/2018 – Carpenter Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – SCRIPTATION – CLOSED ITS SERIES B FINANCING ROUND LED BY ROB MORROW, RUSSELL CARPENTER AMONG OTHERS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Carpenter Tech May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. Exits Carpenter Tech; 18/04/2018 – Maine Senate: Senate overrides LePage veto of Carpenter bill to protect Maine children from unsolicited explicit images; 30/04/2018 – Guy Carpenter Licenses First-of-its-Kind Cyber Risk Modeling Platform from CyberCube Following Strategic Alliance; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 26/03/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Invest $100 Million in Soft Magnetic Capabilities and New Equipment in Reading, PA Facility

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It has a 15.87 P/E ratio. The firm develops, makes, and distributes cast/wrought and powder metal stainless steels and special alloys, including iron-nickel-cobalt base, stainless, superior corrosion resistant, and controlled expansion alloys; ultra-high strength and implantable alloys; tools and die steels; and other specialty metals, as well as cast/wrought titanium alloys.

More notable recent Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Carpenter Technology Corporation’s (NYSE:CRS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Carpenter Technology Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CRS) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Carpenter Technology Corporation’s (NYSE:CRS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold Carpenter Technology Corporation shares while 65 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 42.88 million shares or 1.82% more from 42.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Prns holds 0% or 35,626 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 600 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 61,636 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 151,055 shares. 32,160 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 41,120 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp owns 14,165 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 274,515 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd stated it has 12,423 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank owns 0% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 150 shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 39,856 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 5,429 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on December, 19. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 241.72% or $3.94 from last year’s $-1.63 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $51.18 million for 16.73 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.41 actual EPS reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold SAFM shares while 83 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 10.03% less from 22.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Southernsun Asset Lc reported 210,016 shares. Burney reported 8,506 shares. American Group stated it has 50,426 shares. Cap Fund accumulated 0% or 3,888 shares. Fmr Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 154 shares. Campbell And Adviser Limited Liability Company invested in 0.29% or 4,679 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Focused Wealth Inc reported 297 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.01% or 13,016 shares. The New York-based Tower Capital (Trc) has invested 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). California-based Charles Schwab has invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 3,655 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 19,803 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). World Asset, Michigan-based fund reported 1,528 shares.