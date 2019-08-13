EPS for Carmanah Technologies (CMH) Expected At $0.03; Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Sentiment Is 1.49

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 195 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 131 cut down and sold their equity positions in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The active investment managers in our database now own: 48.59 million shares, down from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 91 Increased: 126 New Position: 69.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $136.67. About 313,560 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Slee; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for 187,171 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 68,400 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Muhlenkamp & Co Inc has 2.46% invested in the company for 36,324 shares. The Connecticut-based Sarissa Capital Management Lp has invested 2.15% in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 31,151 shares.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.79 billion. The firm has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It has a 12.39 P/E ratio. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain.

