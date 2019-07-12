EPS for CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) Expected At $0.02; SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SPS Commerce had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, March 18. See SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) latest ratings:

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: First Analysis

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $112 New Target: $120 Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $95 New Target: $110 Maintain

Analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. CARG’s profit would be $2.23M giving it 468.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, CarGurus, Inc.’s analysts see -81.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 587,446 shares traded. CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has risen 14.29% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CARG News: 03/05/2018 – CARGURUS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.19 TO $0.21; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus Sees 2Q Rev $103M-$104M; 03/05/2018 – CARGURUS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $415 TO $418 MLN; 23/05/2018 – CarGurus Survey Finds Most Car Owners Are Not Ready for Self-Driving Cars; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus 1Q Rev $98.7M; 22/03/2018 CARGURUS INC CARG.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $42; 20/04/2018 – DJ CarGurus Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARG); 18/05/2018 – CARGURUS AND AMVOQ ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO EXPAND INVENTORY VISIBILITY FOR USED CAR DEALERS; 11/04/2018 – Cargurus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – CarGurus, Inc. Appoints Greg Schwartz to its Board of Directors

More notable recent CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For CarGurus (CARG) – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Jul 11, 2019 – Cargurus Inc (CARG) CEO and Chairman Langley Steinert Sold $4.7 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/11/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer still positive on CarGurus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CarGurus had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) rating on Friday, March 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $52 target. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.17 billion. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. It has a 59.46 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SPS Commerce Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CORE vs. SPSC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does SPS Commerce’s (NASDAQ:SPSC) Share Price Gain of 92% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. It has a 66.48 P/E ratio. The firm offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of clients supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells.