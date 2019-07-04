EPS for CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) Expected At $0.02; CNP ASSURANCES SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANC (CNPAF) Shorts Increased By 0.32%

CNP ASSURANCES SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANC (OTCMKTS:CNPAF) had an increase of 0.32% in short interest. CNPAF’s SI was 31,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.32% from 31,000 shares previously. It closed at $22.16 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.02 billion. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. It has a 57.41 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.