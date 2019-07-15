EPS for CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) Expected At $0.02; Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Shorts Decreased By 1.48%

Analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. CARG’s profit would be $2.22M giving it 470.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, CarGurus, Inc.’s analysts see -81.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 378,722 shares traded. CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has risen 14.29% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CARG News: 11/04/2018 – Cargurus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CARGURUS INC CARG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.16, REV VIEW $400.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus Sees 2Q Rev $103M-$104M; 03/05/2018 – CARGURUS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $415 TO $418 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CARGURUS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.19 TO $0.21; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 23/04/2018 – CarGurus Announces 2018 Best Used Car Award Winners; 26/03/2018 – CarGurus, Inc. Appoints Greg Schwartz to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus 1Q Rev $98.7M; 18/05/2018 – CARGURUS & AMVOQ IN DEAL FOR INVENTORY FOR USED CAR DEALERS

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The company has market cap of $304.52 million. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It has a 36.35 P/E ratio. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Among 2 analysts covering CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CarGurus had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup.

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.19 billion. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. It has a 59.79 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.