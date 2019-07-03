EPS for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Expected At $0.35; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT)

Analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.06% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. CTRE’s profit would be $34.66M giving it 17.46 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s analysts see 9.37% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 432,626 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 66.87% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’

Among 2 analysts covering Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Johnson Matthey PLC had 19 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 8 by HSBC. HSBC maintained the shares of JMAT in report on Wednesday, June 5 with "Buy" rating. Liberum Capital maintained Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) on Wednesday, January 16 with "Buy" rating. On Monday, June 3 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with "Buy". As per Wednesday, May 22, the company rating was maintained by HSBC.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 34.39 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties.

Among 2 analysts covering CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CareTrust REIT had 10 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, January 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Raymond James.

Johnson Matthey Plc operates as a specialty chemicals firm in North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of 6.57 billion GBP. It operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, Process Technologies, Precious Metal Products, Fine Chemicals, and New Businesses. It has a 15.81 P/E ratio. The Emission Control Technologies division makes catalysts, which control harmful emissions from cars and other light duty vehicles powered by various types of fuel, as well as from diesel powered trucks, buses, and non-road machinery.