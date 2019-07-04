EPS for Career Education (CECO) Expected At $0.29; Laurion Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Baidu (Put) (BIDU) Holding

Analysts expect Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 141.67% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. CECO’s profit would be $20.32 million giving it 16.51 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Career Education Corporation’s analysts see -19.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 177,198 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 31.45% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Baidu Inc (Put) (BIDU) stake by 6850% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp acquired 356,200 shares as Baidu Inc (Put) (BIDU)’s stock declined 12.27%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 361,400 shares with $59.58 million value, up from 5,200 last quarter. Baidu Inc (Put) now has $41.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 2.46 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) stake by 716,500 shares to 11,000 valued at $110,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Applied Matls Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 233,800 shares and now owns 195,100 shares. Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Baidu had 19 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $188 target in Tuesday, January 8 report. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Benchmark. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Friday, March 8. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. HSBC maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, January 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Macquarie Research.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $281,380 activity. Another trade for 10,903 shares valued at $141,739 was made by Ayers Jeffrey David on Thursday, January 24.

