EPS for Cardtronics plc (CATM) Expected At $0.44; Expedia Group (EXPE) Sellers Increased By 12.32% Their Shorts

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) had an increase of 12.32% in short interest. EXPE’s SI was 10.42M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.32% from 9.28 million shares previously. With 2.35M avg volume, 4 days are for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s short sellers to cover EXPE’s short positions. The SI to Expedia Group Inc’s float is 9.56%. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $134.24. About 422,495 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices

Analysts expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to report $0.44 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. CATM’s profit would be $20.37M giving it 15.99 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Cardtronics plc’s analysts see 62.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 121,162 shares traded. Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has risen 16.23% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CATM News: 03/05/2018 – Cardtronics 1Q Rev $336.2M; 03/05/2018 – Cardtronics 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings On Cardtronics PLC; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS PLC CATM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.26 BLN TO $1.3 BLN; 21/04/2018 DJ Cardtronics plc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATM); 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 17/05/2018 – Speedway Convenience Stores, Fifth Third Bank and Cardtronics Partner to Place Fifth Third Brand on Over 800 ATMs; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network; 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 27C; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Executive Buys More Cardtronics: 13F

Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.99 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core OTA, Trivago, Egencia, and HomeAway. It has a 46.21 P/E ratio. It facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cardtronics had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 25. The stock of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Monday, February 25. The stock of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Tuesday, February 19.