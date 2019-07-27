EPS for Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) Expected At $-0.38; Scopia Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Position

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) stake by 18.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.03 million shares as Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR)’s stock declined 26.85%. The Scopia Capital Management Lp holds 4.46 million shares with $59.27M value, down from 5.49 million last quarter. Acorda Therapeutics Inc now has $326.32M valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 532,261 shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 54.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 07/05/2018 – Acorda at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Provides Financial and Pipeline Update for First Quarter 2018; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Acorda Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/05/2018 – BioClin Therapeutics, Inc., Completes $50 Million Series B Financing with Addition of New Investors; 16/04/2018 – Acorda to Present New Data For INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder) at 70th American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS – ANNOUNCED THAT EMA HAS COMPLETED FORMAL VALIDATION OF CO’S MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA; 10/04/2018 – Acorda Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 16/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 13/04/2018 – Acorda’s Ampyra Retail Sales Fell 1.2% in Latest Week: Symphony; 23/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow

Analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to report $-0.38 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 38.71% from last quarter’s $-0.62 EPS. After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Cardlytics, Inc.’s analysts see 26.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $29.06. About 212,963 shares traded. Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has risen 5.97% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CDLX News: 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – Cardlytics Sees 2018 Rev $157M-$160M; 07/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Cardlytics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.54; 19/03/2018 – Cardlytics 4Q Rev $39.3M; 20/04/2018 – Cardlytics Chief Legal Officer Named Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Corporate Counsel of the Year; 19/03/2018 – Cardlytics 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 18c

More notable recent Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Acorda (ACOR) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “European advisory group backs Acorda’s Inbrija – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “All You Need to Know About Acorda (ACOR) Rating Upgrade to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alkermes (ALKS) Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $112,039 activity. SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP had sold 7,000 shares worth $112,039.

Among 2 analysts covering Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acorda Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, February 15 with “Hold”.

Analysts await Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.22 earnings per share, down 194.57% or $2.51 from last year’s $1.29 per share. After $-0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ACOR shares while 39 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 55.09 million shares or 5.54% more from 52.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 0% or 21,536 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 29,575 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Spark Invest Management Ltd reported 362,100 shares stake. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co has 787,035 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Investment has 320,552 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 20,429 shares. Shell Asset Com invested in 7,095 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). 202,370 are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.01% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) or 10,112 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd reported 1,128 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc reported 118,670 shares or 0% of all its holdings. One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 3,990 shares.

Cardlytics, Inc. operates purchase data intelligence platforms in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $655.87 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It operates Cardlytics Direct, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach clients through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels; and offers solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.