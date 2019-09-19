EPS for Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV) Expected At $-0.01; Phocas Financial Has Cut By $7.68 Billion Its Sl Green Realty (SLG) Holding

Analysts expect Cardinal Resources Limited (TSE:CDV) to report $-0.01 EPS on September, 27.After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Cardinal Resources Limited’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.43 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Phocas Financial Corp decreased Sl Green Realty (SLG) stake by 10.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Phocas Financial Corp sold 955 shares as Sl Green Realty (SLG)’s stock declined 8.18%. The Phocas Financial Corp holds 8,456 shares with $67.96 billion value, down from 9,411 last quarter. Sl Green Realty now has $6.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.66. About 558,857 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. The company has market cap of $166.24 million. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region.

Among 4 analysts covering SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SL Green Realty has $110 highest and $7800 lowest target. $93’s average target is 13.89% above currents $81.66 stock price. SL Green Realty had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10. Scotia Capital downgraded the shares of SLG in report on Friday, August 16 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 10. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 6 report.

Phocas Financial Corp increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Prn) (SPY) stake by 2,125 shares to 5,394 valued at $1.58 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Prn) stake by 3,550 shares and now owns 20,480 shares. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc was raised too.