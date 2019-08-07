EPS for Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Expected At $0.96; Ecolab Has 1.08 Sentiment

Analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report $0.96 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.95% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. CAH’s profit would be $286.14 million giving it 11.18 P/E if the $0.96 EPS is correct. After having $1.59 EPS previously, Cardinal Health, Inc.’s analysts see -39.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.77% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 5.36M shares traded or 89.72% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct

Ecolab Inc (ECL) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 385 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 358 sold and reduced their equity positions in Ecolab Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 204.31 million shares, down from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ecolab Inc in top ten positions decreased from 44 to 43 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 326 Increased: 286 New Position: 99.

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.79 billion. The companyÂ’s Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. It has a 4292 P/E ratio. It offers distribution, inventory management, data reporting, new product launch support, and chargeback administration services to pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmacy and medication therapy management, and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; and consulting, patient support, and other services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca holds 10.98% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. for 749,111 shares. C Worldwide Group Holding A S owns 3.37 million shares or 7.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dudley & Shanley Inc. has 7.01% invested in the company for 153,461 shares. The Maryland-based Rothschild Capital Partners Llc has invested 6.14% in the stock. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 52,377 shares.

