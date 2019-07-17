EPS for Carbon Black, Inc. (CBLK) Expected At $-0.24; Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Ashmore Group PLC had 26 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, February 18. The stock of Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Shore Capital given on Thursday, February 14. Shore Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 12. The stock of Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, May 14. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The stock of Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 15 by UBS. The stock of Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, February 19. Shore Capital downgraded Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) on Friday, July 12 to “Sell” rating. See Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 465.00 New Target: GBX 540.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 450.00 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 470.00 New Target: GBX 530.00 Downgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 470.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 505.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 460.00 New Target: GBX 505.00 Unchanged

04/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 540.00 Initiates Starts

14/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 430.00 New Target: GBX 505.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 425.00 New Target: GBX 465.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) to report $-0.24 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 44.19% from last quarter’s $-0.43 EPS. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, Carbon Black, Inc.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 101,331 shares traded. Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) has declined 23.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CBLK News: 28/05/2018 – THAI CARBON BLACK PCL TCB.BK – FY SALES 7,324 MLN BAHT VS 5,040 MLN BAHT; 23/05/2018 Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 28/05/2018 – THAI CARBON BLACK PCL TCB.BK – FY PROFIT FROM CONT OPS 2,282 MLN BAHT VS 2,293 MLN BAHT; 23/05/2018 – Carbon Black’s Colleen Grounds and Melanie Holterhoff Named to CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 23/05/2018 – Carbon Black’s Colleen Grounds and Melanie Holterhoff Named to CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 30/05/2018 – Exabeam Announces Strategic Integration with Carbon Black

Ashmore Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of 3.70 billion GBP. The firm primarily provides its services to retail and institutional clients. It has a 25.72 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

The stock decreased 1.24% or GBX 6.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 519.5. About 530,788 shares traded. Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. The Company’s security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. It currently has negative earnings. The company's solutions enable clients to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

Among 3 analysts covering Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carbon Black had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by JP Morgan.