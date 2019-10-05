EPS for Carbon Black, Inc. (CBLK) Expected At $-0.19; Transocean Has 1.18 Sentiment

Transocean Inc (RIG) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 148 funds increased and started new positions, while 125 sold and decreased their stakes in Transocean Inc. The funds in our database now have: 399.43 million shares, up from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Transocean Inc in top ten positions decreased from 8 to 4 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 78 Increased: 103 New Position: 45.

Analysts expect Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) to report $-0.19 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 24.00% from last quarter’s $-0.25 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Carbon Black, Inc.’s analysts see -5.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 1.33 million shares traded. Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) has declined 8.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBLK News: 23/05/2018 – Carbon Black’s Colleen Grounds and Melanie Holterhoff Named to CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 28/05/2018 – THAI CARBON BLACK PCL TCB.BK – FY PROFIT FROM CONT OPS 2,282 MLN BAHT VS 2,293 MLN BAHT; 28/05/2018 – THAI CARBON BLACK PCL TCB.BK – FY SALES 7,324 MLN BAHT VS 5,040 MLN BAHT; 23/05/2018 Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 30/05/2018 – Exabeam Announces Strategic Integration with Carbon Black; 23/05/2018 – Carbon Black’s Colleen Grounds and Melanie Holterhoff Named to CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The Company’s security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. It currently has negative earnings. The company's solutions enable clients to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

More notable recent Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “VMware and Carbon Black Announce Satisfaction of the Remaining Regulatory Condition for Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” on October 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Carbon Black’s Second Canada Threat Report Reveals Growing Defender Confidence Despite Sustained Threat Levels – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “VMware and Carbon Black Announce Extension of Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Oritani Financial Corp., (NASDAQ: ORIT), Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR), Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK), and Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) to Contact Law Firm – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why VMware Plunged 18.9% in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean to give up interests in two drillships – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transocean: Searching For A True Swing Low – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transocean announces hybrid breakthrough – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean: Readers’ Request – My View On Recent Conference – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Sinking Today (After Surging Yesterday) – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for gas and oil wells worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.54 billion. The firm primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups.

It closed at $4.24 lastly. It is down 54.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. holds 50.37% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. for 6.80 million shares. Lasry Marc owns 7.77 million shares or 10.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schneider Capital Management Corp has 6.95% invested in the company for 4.56 million shares. The Jersey-based Contrarius Investment Management Ltd has invested 5.99% in the stock. Qcm Cayman Ltd., a Texas-based fund reported 29,063 shares.