EPS for CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) Expected At $-0.53; El Paso Electric Co (EE)’s Sentiment Is 1.4

Analysts expect CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) to report $-0.53 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.64% from last quarter’s $-0.55 EPS. After having $-0.73 EPS previously, CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s analysts see -27.40% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 3,761 shares traded. CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) has declined 81.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRR News: 21/03/2018 – Carbo Ceramics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Carbo Ceramics: Board Size Reduced to 6 Directors; 26/04/2018 – Carbo Ceramics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CARBO Ceramics 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 10/04/2018 – Carbo Ceramics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN TO CARBO FUNDING AG IS SUBJECT TO SUCCESS OF CARBO FUNDING AG’S BOND TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – CARBO CERAMICS SAYS STILL TARGETING POSITIVE EBITDA FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Carbo Ceramics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CARBO CERAMICS INC CRR.N FY2018 REV VIEW $244.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ CARBO Ceramics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRR)

El Paso Electric Co (EE) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 94 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 67 decreased and sold their stock positions in El Paso Electric Co. The hedge funds in our database now own: 37.19 million shares, down from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding El Paso Electric Co in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 54 Increased: 69 New Position: 25.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides services and products to the gas and oil and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.62 million. The firm provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It currently has negative earnings. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal facilities, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines. It has a 27.74 P/E ratio. The firm owns or has ownership interests in various electrical generating facilities with a net dependable generating capability of approximately 2,080 megawatts; four 345 kilovolt transmission lines in New Mexico and Arizona; and three 500 kV lines in Arizona.

