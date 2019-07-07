EPS for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) Expected At $-0.60; Juniper Networks (JNPR) Has 1.19 Sentiment

Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 172 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 144 sold and decreased their stock positions in Juniper Networks Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 310.11 million shares, up from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Juniper Networks Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 112 Increased: 121 New Position: 51.

Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report $-0.60 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $-0.52 EPS. After having $-0.56 EPS previously, Cara Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.81. About 343,979 shares traded. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has risen 47.79% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.45; 23/05/2018 – CARA TO GET $70M INVESTMENT UP FRONT; UP TO $470M MILESTONES; 15/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics 4Q Rev $0.00; 23/05/2018 – CARA, VIFOR FRESENIUS IN KORSUVA LICENSE PACT OUTSIDE U.S; 10/04/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Announces Participation in 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings of the National Kidney Foundation; 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.59; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE TIERED ROYALTIES BASED ON NET SALES OF KORSUVA INJECTION IN LICENSED TERRITORIES; 15/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – VIFOR PHARMA AG VIFN.S – VFMCRP AND CARA THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALISE CR845 INJECTION FOR CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE-ASSOCIATED PRURITUS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cara Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARA)

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.42 billion. The firm offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It has a 17.13 P/E ratio. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $113.63 million for 20.73 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 94.12% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $638,552 activity.

Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. for 3.30 million shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owns 140,000 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Artemis Investment Management Llp has 1.01% invested in the company for 3.28 million shares. The California-based Dodge & Cox has invested 0.97% in the stock. High Pointe Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,840 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $299,800 activity. CHALMERS DEREK T sold $299,800 worth of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold Cara Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 20.83 million shares or 5.46% less from 22.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James accumulated 29,153 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 58,552 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp accumulated 32,626 shares. Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Daiwa Secs reported 251 shares stake. Disciplined Growth Mn reported 852,892 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 16,940 shares. Grp Inc One Trading L P holds 25,595 shares. Rho Partners Inc holds 74.08% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 3.57 million shares. Millennium Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 25,497 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc holds 2,765 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 3,280 shares. Dafna Lc accumulated 143,611 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Knott David M invested in 0.06% or 7,114 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cara Therapeutics had 12 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 6. Canaccord Genuity maintained Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.