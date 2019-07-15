EPS for Capstone Turbine (CPST) Expected At $-0.05; GALAPAGOS NV ORDINARY SHARES (GLPGF) Sellers Decreased By 0.46% Their Shorts

GALAPAGOS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GLPGF) had a decrease of 0.46% in short interest. GLPGF’s SI was 1.11M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.46% from 1.12 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 11104 days are for GALAPAGOS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GLPGF)’s short sellers to cover GLPGF’s short positions. The stock increased 20.10% or $28.8 during the last trading session, reaching $172.05. About 50,145 shares traded or 9379.21% up from the average. Galapagos NV (OTCMKTS:GLPGF) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Capstone Turbine Corporation’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.0216 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7454. About 233,204 shares traded. Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) has declined 41.16% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CPST News: 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 27/03/2018 – CAPSTONE SECURES FIRST SIGNATURE SERIES ORDER IN PORTUGAL FOR T; 14/03/2018 – Capstone Signature Series Product to Power Progressive Italian Food Manufacturer Furlotti & C. with State of the Art 80% Efficient Distributed Generation Solution; 23/04/2018 – Capstone Announces the Appointment of Robert C. Flexon to its Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Capstone Turbine Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Capstone Turbine Reports Expected Near Positive Adjusted EBITDA; Reiterates Preliminary Financial Results for Fiscal 2018; 27/03/2018 – CAPSTONE TURBINE CORP – ORDER FOR A C600 SIGNATURE SERIES MICROTURBINE TO PROVIDE COMBINED HEAT AND POWER (CHP) TO A PORTUGUESE TEXTILE MILL; 19/03/2018 – Capstone Microturbine System Successfully Supported Advanced Microgrid While Powering Through Devastating California Wildfires; 30/04/2018 – Capstone Secures Large 4 MW Oil and Gas Order Under New Bundled Solutions Program; 28/03/2018 – Capstone Turbine Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, makes, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.16 million. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications.

More notable recent Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Capstone Turbine reports interim Q1 financial results – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “One of the World’s Largest Oil and Gas Producers Adds 1.6 MWs to Their Existing Capstone Turbine 3.6 MW Long-Term Rental Fleet – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Couples Resorts in Jamaica Doubles Down on CCHP to Reduce Energy Costs and Carbon Footprint to Become One of the Greenest Hotels in Jamaica – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GESS International and Capstone Turbine to Sponsor Rossi at Texas and Pocono Indy Races – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Capstone Turbine (CPST) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $9.45 billion. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis patients in Phase Ib trial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106.