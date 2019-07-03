EPS for Capstone Turbine (CPST) Expected At $-0.05; Astronics (ATRO) SI Increased By 11.81%

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) had an increase of 11.81% in short interest. ATRO’s SI was 626,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.81% from 560,500 shares previously. With 134,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)’s short sellers to cover ATRO’s short positions. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 159,766 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 39.41% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Astronics May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 08/03/2018 Astronics at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS 1Q EPS 11C, EST. 36C; 02/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Awarded Aircraft Power Contracts with Multiple Asia-Pacific Airlines; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® Installed in the Flight Deck; 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New Wireless Charging Module; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATROB); 28/03/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Certifies and Delivers New UltraLite In-Seat Power System; 02/04/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – UNIT SELECTED BY MULTIPLE ASIA-PACIFIC AIRLINES TO INSTALL EMPOWER IN-SEAT POWER AND FLIGHT DECK POWER SYSTEMS; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – 89 PCT OF BACKLOG AT QTR-END IS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN 2018

Analysts expect Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Capstone Turbine Corporation’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.0089 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7911. About 115,248 shares traded. Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) has declined 41.16% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CPST News: 22/05/2018 – CAPSTONE TURBINE CORP – PURE WORLD ENERGY, (PWE), CAPSTONE’S DISTRIBUTOR FOR UNITED KINGDOM, SECURED SIZABLE ORDER; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Capstone Turbine Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – CAPSTONE TURBINE REPORTS EXPECTED NEAR POSITIVE ADJ EBITDA;; 03/05/2018 – Capstone Turbine Reports Expected Near Positive Adjusted EBITDA; Reiterates Preliminary Financial Results for Fiscal 2018; 14/03/2018 – Capstone Signature Series Product to Power Progressive Italian Food Manufacturer Furlotti & C. with State of the Art 80% Efficient Distributed Generation Solution; 03/05/2018 – Capstone Turbine Reports Expected Near Positive Adjusted EBITDA; Reiterates Preliminary Fincl Results for Fiscal 2018; 17/04/2018 – Capstone Turbine May Benefit, Industry Posts 8th Straight Gain; 25/05/2018 – Capstone Turbine Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19; 10/05/2018 – Capstone Secures Another Follow-On Order for an Unmanned Gas Compression Station

More notable recent Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Capstone Turbine (CPST) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 11, 2019 : PLAY, CPST – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Capstone Turbine (CPST) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Capstone Strengthens Board of Directors with the Appointment of Robert F. Powelson, Former Commissioner on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capstone Turbine Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, makes, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $57.48 million. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications.

More notable recent Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Astronics Corporation (ATRO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Astronics (ATRO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Astronics To Buy Freedom Communication Technologies For $22M – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Commercial aerospace stocks cut at SunTrust – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Add L3 Technologies (LLL) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.35, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold Astronics Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.07% less from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Com Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) for 502,944 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp owns 1.67 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,567 are owned by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Creative Planning reported 10,800 shares. Invesco invested in 27,658 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 768 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 67,299 shares stake. New York-based Renaissance Techs has invested 0% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 19,029 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 23,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Trexquant Invest Lp holds 14,431 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc accumulated 1,883 shares. Ack Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates and makes products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. It operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Test Systems. It has a 11.2 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products.