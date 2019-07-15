EPS for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS) Expected At $0.01; Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Capitol Federal Financial Inc (CFFN) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 51 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 45 reduced and sold stakes in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. The funds in our database now own: 105.07 million shares, down from 105.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Capitol Federal Financial Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 35 Increased: 34 New Position: 17.

Analysts expect Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) to report $0.01 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. T_CS’s profit would be $4.00M giving it 13.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Capstone Mining Corp.’s analysts see -75.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.54 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 22/03/2018 – BRAZIL BCB TO CUT SELIC RATE BY 25BPS IN MAY: CREDIT SUISSE; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $175; 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse; 10/05/2018 – Commodities Gained as the Risk of Supply Disruptions Increased; 05/04/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP AB.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 25/04/2018 – Credit Suisse Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Goodman Group Target Price Lifted 4% to A$8.24/Share by Credit Suisse; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $208 FROM $204; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC MD.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57

More notable recent Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CFFN) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Capitol Federal Financial Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 7.30% Yield (CFFN) – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: TIF, CFFN, TSS, VMI, NRC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 80,018 shares traded. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) has risen 10.76% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFN News: 31/05/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL-BOARD OF CAPITOL FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK ANNOUNCED THAT IT VOTED TO MAKE CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION TO CFFN IN AMOUNT OF $36.0 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Savings Bank to Make Capital Distribution of $36 Million to CFFN; 30/04/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL 2Q EPS 17C, EST. 19C

Knott David M holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. for 671,050 shares. Dean Investment Associates Llc owns 386,874 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 1.75 million shares. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has invested 0.34% in the stock. American Century Companies Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 20.33 million shares.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The firm accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 20.12 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana.