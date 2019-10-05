EPS for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS) Expected At $0.01; 2 Analysts Covering Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Among 5 analysts covering Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Magellan Midstream Partners has $7100 highest and $6600 lowest target. $69.20’s average target is 5.81% above currents $65.4 stock price. Magellan Midstream Partners had 6 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 2. Credit Suisse maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”. See Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) latest ratings:

Capstone Mining Corp engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company has market cap of $219.78 million. It explores for copper, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in the Pinto Valley Mine, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin Mine, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; the Kutcho Project, a copper-zinc project located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Minto Mine, an open pit and underground copper mine located in Yukon, Canada.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Glenview Commercial Bank Trust Dept reported 3,150 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,304 shares. Cortland Advisers Lc holds 1.35% or 452,137 shares. Fdx stated it has 54,941 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 10,400 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs Llc holds 236,291 shares or 10.91% of its portfolio. Rothschild Inv Il has invested 0.37% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Captrust Advsrs accumulated 44,473 shares. 137,848 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Town & Country Bank & Trust & Dba First Bankers invested in 13,640 shares. Saratoga Research & Invest owns 4,500 shares. 13,562 were reported by Argent Trust Com. Mengis Cap Management invested in 0.12% or 5,900 shares.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 327,717 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Magellan Midstream Partners – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Magellan Midstream Partners vs. NuStar Energy – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index – PRNewswire” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of DCP Midstream Fell 17.5% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.