EPS for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR) Expected At $0.35; Aristotle Capital Boston Has Lifted Chemical Finl (CHFC) Stake By $905,403

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) stake by 5.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc acquired 22,083 shares as Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC)’s stock declined 2.82%. The Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 445,711 shares with $18.32 million value, up from 423,628 last quarter. Chemical Finl Corp now has $3.01B valuation. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 139.25% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to report $0.35 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 12.90% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. CSTR’s profit would be $6.10 million giving it 11.96 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -7.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 63,962 shares traded. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has declined 10.99% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTR News: 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 12/04/2018 Coinstar and doxo Announce Partnership to Simplify Paying Bills with Cash; 19/04/2018 – DJ CapStar Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTR); 26/04/2018 – CapStar Fincl Holdings 1Q EPS 25c

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding firm for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate clients located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. The company has market cap of $291.98 million. It generates a range of deposit services and products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. It has a 21.64 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. 10,100 Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares with value of $395,789 were bought by Provost David T. Shares for $392,205 were bought by KLAESER DENNIS L. The insider TORGOW GARY bought $395,789. SHAFER THOMAS C bought $249,611 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) on Thursday, June 13.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) stake by 3,742 shares to 84,307 valued at $8.72M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWN) stake by 33,650 shares and now owns 129,515 shares. Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) was reduced too.

