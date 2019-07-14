EPS for Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) Expected At $0.25; Swiss National Bank Trimmed Magna Intl (MGA) Stake By $667,200

Analysts expect Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 13.64% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. CPTA’s profit would be $4.02 million giving it 9.88 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Capitala Finance Corp.’s analysts see -3.85% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 75,848 shares traded. Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) has risen 5.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL

Swiss National Bank decreased Magna Intl Inc (MGA) stake by 1.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swiss National Bank sold 13,900 shares as Magna Intl Inc (MGA)’s stock declined 10.95%. The Swiss National Bank holds 1.11M shares with $54.12M value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. Magna Intl Inc now has $15.38B valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.7. About 786,842 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $23,622 activity. Alala Joseph B III bought 2,576 shares worth $23,622.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.78, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Capitala Finance Corp. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 2.23 million shares or 8.31% less from 2.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 143 shares. Regent Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 79,816 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Associate, a North Carolina-based fund reported 140,945 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 59,479 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 66,101 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Morgan Stanley has 61,007 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Lc invested in 22,542 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 183,853 were reported by Advisors Asset Mgmt. Kemper Corp holds 0.28% or 228,737 shares. Hudock Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 750 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Pnc Service Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Ares Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 13,672 shares.

More notable recent Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions Nasdaq:CPTA – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capitala Finance Corp. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 8th – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 5th – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 21st – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The company has market cap of $159.03 million. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It currently has negative earnings. It typically considers investments in the United States.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 4.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $515.76M for 7.45 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.84% negative EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 752,000 shares to 26.67M valued at $836.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 158,400 shares and now owns 3.17 million shares. Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) was raised too.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “1 Surprisingly Defensive Auto Stock to Drive Up Your Dividends – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magna: Significant Deterioration, But Valuation Justifies A Bullish Stance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Income Investors: You Might Be Looking at Dividends All Wrong – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Southwest, Winnebago, Adobe, US Steel & more – CNBC” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Cheap Dividend Stocks for Your TFSA | The – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Magna International (NYSE:MGA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magna International had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) rating on Thursday, March 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $55 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MGA in report on Sunday, February 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, February 25 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MGA in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley.