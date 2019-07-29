EPS for Capital Southwest (CSWC) Expected At $0.41; Motorola Mobility Holdings (MMI) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 85 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 67 reduced and sold their stakes in Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 20.28 million shares, down from 20.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 50 Increased: 54 New Position: 31.

Analysts expect Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 41.38% from last quarter's $0.29 EPS. CSWC's profit would be $7.25 million giving it 12.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Capital Southwest Corporation's analysts see 2.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.65.

More notable recent Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Capital Southwest Leads a Recapitalization of Driven, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capital Southwest Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Capital Southwest declares $0.39 dividend – Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capital Southwest declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Southwest Announces Federal Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development firm specializing in credit and private equity investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. The company has market cap of $365.27 million. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, gas and oil exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing. It has a 10.45 P/E ratio. In lower middle market, the firm typically invests in growth financing, bolt-on acquisitions, new platform acquisitions, refinancing, dividend recapitalizations, early-stage financing, sponsor-led buyouts, and management buyouts situations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., a brokerage company, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of various commercial real estate assets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The firm offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties. It has a 15.35 P/E ratio. It also operates as a broker of debt financing for commercial properties.

More notable recent Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Stock Gained 26% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.15. About 201,857 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI) has declined 9.10% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. for 666,217 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 330,268 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sprott Inc. has 0.88% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.87% in the stock. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 55,091 shares.