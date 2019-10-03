EPS for Capital Senior Living (CSU) Expected At $-0.28; Portfolio Recovery Associates (PRAA) Sentiment Is 1.23

Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc (PRAA) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.07, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 80 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 65 sold and reduced their stakes in Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 49.83 million shares, down from 49.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 45 Increased: 63 New Position: 17.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. It has a 25.3 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. holds 8.62% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. for 4.07 million shares. Broadview Advisors Llc owns 229,425 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nexus Investment Management Inc. has 1.87% invested in the company for 479,250 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank Pa has invested 1.77% in the stock. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 261,000 shares.

Analysts await PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 113.64% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PRAA’s profit will be $21.35 million for 17.23 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by PRA Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.63% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital Senior Living has $600 highest and $300 lowest target. $4.50’s average target is 6.38% above currents $4.23 stock price. Capital Senior Living had 5 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 30 by JMP Securities.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $7.25 million activity. Another trade for 353,921 shares valued at $1.65 million was made by Levinson Sam on Monday, June 3.

