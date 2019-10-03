EPS for Capital One Financial (COF) Expected At $2.86; Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rayonier has $3100 highest and $3000 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 10.19% above currents $27.68 stock price. Rayonier had 4 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Friday, August 9 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. See Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report $2.86 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $3.12 EPS. COF’s profit would be $1.35 billion giving it 7.54 P/E if the $2.86 EPS is correct. After having $3.37 EPS previously, Capital One Financial Corporation’s analysts see -15.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.17% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.25. About 2.26M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 344,736 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold Rayonier Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 104.42 million shares or 0.30% less from 104.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 18,424 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn reported 820 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr reported 301,379 shares stake. Proshare Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 38,843 shares. Hm Payson holds 0% or 719 shares in its portfolio. Blue Fincl Incorporated invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Blackrock stated it has 12.83 million shares. First Corporation In holds 0.07% or 2,831 shares in its portfolio. 1.37 million were reported by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 64,579 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com accumulated 23,038 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 168,618 shares. Profund Advisors Lc holds 19,461 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 81 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $52,683 activity. The insider Wiltshire Andrew G. bought 2,000 shares worth $52,683.

Rayonier Inc. engages in the sale and development of real estate and timberland management, as well as in the production and sale of cellulose fibers in the United States, New Zealand, and Australia. The company has market cap of $3.59 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Timber, Real Estate, Performance Fibers, and Wood Products. It has a 51.84 P/E ratio. Timber segment owns, leases, or manages timberlands and sells standing timber at auction to third parties, as well as sells delivered logs.

Among 3 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.67’s average target is 23.68% above currents $86.25 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, July 8. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by Jefferies.

