EPS for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) Expected At $0.44; Hrt Financial Decreased Its F M C (FMC) Holding

Analysts expect Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report $0.44 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. CCBG’s profit would be $7.37 million giving it 15.05 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 33,230 shares traded or 24.02% up from the average. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has risen 6.74% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG); 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c

Hrt Financial Llc decreased F M C Corp (FMC) stake by 79.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc sold 33,306 shares as F M C Corp (FMC)’s stock rose 12.26%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 8,545 shares with $708,000 value, down from 41,851 last quarter. F M C Corp now has $11.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $90.65. About 640,750 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Lithium Performing Very Well in 1Q, Driven by Strong Market Conditions; 24/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Andrew Sandifer Financial Chief, Treasurer; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.48 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP “PRETTY SURE” OF LITHIUM PRICE INCREASES IN 2018 AND 2019, REFLECTS ANNUAL PRICE ESCALATION IN ITS CONTRACTS, INDUSTRY SUPPLY-DEMAND OUTLOOK – CEO; 28/03/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. The company has market cap of $443.60 million. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It has a 15.87 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; retail credit products, such as personal loans, automobile loans, boat/RV loans, home equity loans, and credit card programs; and institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.35 million for 28.33 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. FMC Corp has $112 highest and $8200 lowest target. $97.71’s average target is 7.79% above currents $90.65 stock price. FMC Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 1. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, August 1. The rating was reinitiated by Citigroup on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy”.

Hrt Financial Llc increased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 6,138 shares to 9,479 valued at $1.87M in 2019Q2. It also upped Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 44,944 shares and now owns 47,899 shares. General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) was raised too.