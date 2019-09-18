EPS for Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Expected At $1.28; Glenview Capital Management Increased Tenet Healthcare (THC) Position

Analysts expect Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report $1.28 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 11.30% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. CNI’s profit would be $915.77M giving it 17.85 P/E if the $1.28 EPS is correct. After having $1.29 EPS previously, Canadian National Railway Company’s analysts see -0.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $91.4. About 671,511 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) stake by 0.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glenview Capital Management Llc acquired 15,968 shares as Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 17.92 million shares with $370.16M value, up from 17.90M last quarter. Tenet Healthcare Corp now has $2.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 1.47M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 07/05/2018 – TENET SHOULD DO ANOTHER ROUND OF COST-CUTTING: GLENVIEW; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BOARD MADE DECISION BASED UPON REDUCED VALUE OF NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN FOLLOWING RECENT TAX LAW CHANGES, AMONG OTHERS; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for California and Canada; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts Costs for Payers and Plan Sponsors; 27/04/2018 – Tenet Health Outperforms Peers as Earnings Expectations Run High; 26/03/2018 – Glenview: Agreed With Tenet Not to Acquire Beneficial Ownership in Excess of 20% Until First Anniversary of March 23, 2018 Support Agreement; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian National Railway has $10500 highest and $9000 lowest target. $99.80’s average target is 9.19% above currents $91.4 stock price. Canadian National Railway had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of CNI in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. Credit Suisse maintained Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company has market cap of $65.39 billion. The firm transports cargo, serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It has a 15.56 P/E ratio. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 50,205 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 60,669 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.05% or 87,100 shares. Cwm Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 150 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc reported 0.08% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). James Invest Research owns 10,629 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Leuthold Grp Lc holds 0.24% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 90,235 shares. Partner Investment Ltd Partnership holds 0.42% or 19,048 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 1,715 shares. Affinity Invest Advsr Limited Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 17,489 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Sei holds 0.03% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 397,614 shares. Sector Gamma As invested 1.09% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Strs Ohio holds 52,900 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 782,501 shares stake.

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 413,288 shares to 4.51 million valued at $605.51M in 2019Q2. It also reduced F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) stake by 1.69M shares and now owns 7.48 million shares. Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) was reduced too.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity. On Friday, August 23 the insider GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – LLC bought $1.68 million.