EPS for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Expected At $3.09; BANNERMAN RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (BNNLF) Shorts Down By 30.97%

Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to report $3.09 EPS on August, 22 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.32% from last quarter’s $3.08 EPS. T_CM’s profit would be $1.37B giving it 8.24 P/E if the $3.09 EPS is correct. After having $2.97 EPS previously, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s analysts see 4.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $101.81. About 1.62M shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M

BANNERMAN RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BNNLF) had a decrease of 30.97% in short interest. BNNLF’s SI was 414,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 30.97% from 599,700 shares previously. With 186,600 avg volume, 2 days are for BANNERMAN RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BNNLF)’s short sellers to cover BNNLF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.0007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0337. About 27,700 shares traded. Bannerman Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BNNLF) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial services and products to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $45.28 billion. The firm operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. It has a 8.96 P/E ratio. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets.

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian Imperial Bank (TSE:CM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Canadian Imperial Bank had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by National Bank Canada on Friday, March 1. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) rating on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $123 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Should You Buy CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock for the 5.4% Dividend? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “CIBC (TSX:CM) or BMO (TSX:BMO): Which Major Bank Belongs in Your RRSP? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: 2 Cheap Stocks for a Dividend Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks on Sale Yielding up to 7.4% – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 01, 2019.