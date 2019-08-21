EPS for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Expected At $3.09; 5 Bullish Analysts Covering Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to report $3.09 EPS on August, 22 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.32% from last quarter’s $3.08 EPS. T_CM’s profit would be $1.37 billion giving it 7.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS is correct. After having $2.97 EPS previously, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s analysts see 4.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $98.75. About 1.19M shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company has $10300 highest and $83 lowest target. $91.43’s average target is 6.75% above currents $85.65 stock price. Merck & Company had 17 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. UBS initiated the shares of MRK in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) latest ratings:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial services and products to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $43.92 billion. The firm operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. It has a 8.69 P/E ratio. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets.

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Imperial Bank (TSE:CM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Canadian Imperial Bank has $128 highest and $120 lowest target. $123.75’s average target is 25.32% above currents $98.75 stock price. Canadian Imperial Bank had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by National Bank Canada. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. Scotia Capital maintained Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.65. About 5.71M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF; 20/05/2018 – EBOLA VACCINATION CAMPAIGN IN DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO DUE TO BEGIN ON MONDAY -HEALTH MINISTRY; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Will Review Clinical Programs After Merck, Incyte Trial Failure — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Merck & Co, Exits Zimmer Biomet; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel