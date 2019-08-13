EPS for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Expected At $2.29; Beaconlight Capital Has Raised Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Holding

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) stake by 262.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beaconlight Capital Llc acquired 271,650 shares as Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)’s stock rose 5.58%. The Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 375,144 shares with $23.62M value, up from 103,494 last quarter. Dolby Laboratories Inc now has $5.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 360,008 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 22/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Hunan Broadcasting System lnked a Strategic Partnership in China; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 10/05/2018 – Over One-Thousand Dolby Laboratories Employees Help Improve Global Communities During Dolby Cares Day; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q EPS 66c

Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report $2.29 EPS on August, 22 before the open.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 3.78% from last quarter’s $2.38 EPS. CM’s profit would be $1.01B giving it 8.18 P/E if the $2.29 EPS is correct. After having $2.23 EPS previously, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s analysts see 2.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $74.94. About 331,940 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) stake by 633,025 shares to 2.12M valued at $27.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BLDR) stake by 2.49M shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Olin Corp (Call) (NYSE:OLN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 561,683 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 292,718 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 77,775 were accumulated by Diversified Strategies Limited. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 713,919 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price Michael F holds 546,155 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 6,244 shares. Cap Ww Investors, California-based fund reported 800,000 shares. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel reported 19,075 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 307,308 shares. National Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Citigroup reported 55,974 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 7,920 shares. The California-based Los Angeles And Equity Rech Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Bbt Cap Management invested in 11,097 shares or 0.88% of the stock. M&T Bancorp holds 0% or 5,688 shares.

