EPS for Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) Expected At $0.13; Element Capital Management Cut Fortinet (FTNT) Stake

Element Capital Management Llc decreased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 61.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc analyzed 36,960 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)'s stock declined 12.60%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 23,032 shares with $1.77M value, down from 59,992 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $12.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 727,018 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report $0.13 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. CAMT’s profit would be $4.88M giving it 18.65 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Camtek Ltd.’s analysts see -18.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 54,628 shares traded. Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has risen 16.35% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMT News: 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Rev $27.3M; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Net $3.53M; 22/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference May 23; 29/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Camtek Receives Multiple Systems Order for Front-End Macro Inspection from a Major Chinese Manufacturer; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q EPS 10c

More notable recent Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Technology Sector Update for 02/11/2019: SPI,AAPL,CAMT,RGSE – Nasdaq" on February 11, 2019

Camtek Ltd. provides metrology and inspection equipment, and software solutions for the advanced packaging, memory, CMOS image sensors, MEMS, RF, and other divisions in the semiconductors industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $364.36 million. The firm offers automated optical inspection and metrology systems that optically inspect and measure various types of electronic product components for defects caused during the manufacturing process, as well as to enhance production processes and yields for manufacturers in the semiconductor industry. It has a 15.13 P/E ratio.

Element Capital Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 86,942 shares to 94,406 valued at $12.65M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 7,639 shares and now owns 10,018 shares. Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) was raised too.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $58.52M for 55.35 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.