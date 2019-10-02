EPS for Camden National (CAC) Expected At $0.91; Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 111 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 99 sold and decreased their stock positions in Merit Medical Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 51.19 million shares, up from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Merit Medical Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 72 Increased: 84 New Position: 27.

Analysts expect Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) to report $0.91 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.11% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. CAC’s profit would be $14.02 million giving it 11.54 P/E if the $0.91 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Camden National Corporation’s analysts see 7.06% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 8,397 shares traded. Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) has risen 0.36% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAC News: 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL INTEREST INCOME $35.3 MLN VS $32.4 MLN; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.82; 21/04/2018 – DJ Camden National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAC); 27/03/2018 – Camden National Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Camden National Total Assets Were $4.1 Billion at March 31; 23/03/2018 Camden National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Camden National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Camden National 1Q EPS 82c

The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 127,765 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) has declined 25.55% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $200,000 activity.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.48M for 14.79 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It has a 40.96 P/E ratio. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Merit Medical Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MMSI) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Merit Medical to Present at Three Conferences in September – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bernstein upgrades Ionis in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Nod For Roche, Takeda Recall, Neon Exults On Journal Publication – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evercore likes 10x Genomics in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for 69,169 shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc owns 502,009 shares or 2.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hood River Capital Management Llc has 1.84% invested in the company for 657,123 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 1.83% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,439 shares.

More notable recent Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Australian Market Little Changed; Nufarm Surges – Nasdaq” published on September 30, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “WeWork just announced a Nasdaq listing and fresh limits on CEO Adam Neumann – Business Insider” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Camden National Corporation Selected for the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Lennar Beats Q3 Views – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.