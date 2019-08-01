EPS for Calyxt, Inc. (CLXT) Expected At $-0.32; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Kennametal Inc. (KMT)

Among 4 analysts covering Kennametal (NYSE:KMT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kennametal had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, July 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) rating on Friday, June 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $37 target. The stock of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of KMT in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. See Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Sell Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $37 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $38 New Target: $44 Upgrade

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $42 Maintain

Among 2 analysts covering Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Calyxt had 5 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27 with “Neutral”.

Calyxt, Inc., an agriculture biotechnology company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and agricultural food crops using gene editing technology for plants. The company has market cap of $303.80 million. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, powdery mildew resistant wheat, cold storable potatoes, high fiber wheat, reduced browning potatoes, and herbicide tolerant wheat. It currently has negative earnings. The Firm was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold Kennametal Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 79.83 million shares or 0.67% less from 80.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advisors Lc accumulated 6,060 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Ing Groep Nv reported 12,601 shares. 1.20M were reported by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 1,446 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated stated it has 1.08 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation accumulated 2.60 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 25,142 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 16,500 shares. 15,212 were reported by Tudor Inv Et Al. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 149,570 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 200 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd owns 1,297 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap reported 2.17M shares. The Missouri-based Jag Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Kennametal Inc. develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. It has a 11.57 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product offering includes a selection of standard and customized technologies for metalworking applications, such as turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services for manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the gas and oil industry, as well as power generation.

