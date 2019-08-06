EPS for Calyxt, Inc. (CLXT) Expected At $-0.32; 1 Analysts Are Bullish CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Last Week

Analysts expect Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) to report $-0.32 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 28.00% from last quarter’s $-0.25 EPS. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, Calyxt, Inc.’s analysts see 39.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 9.40% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 68,136 shares traded or 4.99% up from the average. Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) has declined 44.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CLXT News: 15/05/2018 – Calyxt, Bayer CropScience Agree to Terminate 2013 License Agreement; 12/03/2018 Calyxt Filed Complaint in Delaware Chancery Court Against Bayer CropScience, LP; 07/05/2018 – Calyxt 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 21/05/2018 – Cellectis S.A.: Calyxt Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Calyxt Announces Launch of Proposed Follow-On Offering; 15/05/2018 – BAYER CROPSCIENCE, LP AGREES TO SETTLE SUIT FILED BY CALYXT IN; 21/03/2018 – Calyxt’s High Fiber Wheat Deemed Non-Regulated by USDA; 18/05/2018 – Calyxt Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Follow-On Offering; 21/05/2018 – Total Gross Proceeds to Calyxt From the Offering Will Be Approximately $60.9M; 22/05/2018 – Calyxt Announces Successful Closing of $60.9 Million Public Offering

Among 4 analysts covering Calamp (NASDAQ:CAMP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Calamp has $24 highest and $1100 lowest target. $17.25’s average target is 70.62% above currents $10.11 stock price. Calamp had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of CAMP in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) on Wednesday, May 29 to “Sell” rating. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of CAMP in report on Monday, March 25 to “Neutral” rating. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. See CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Northland Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $13.0000 New Target: $11.0000 Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $17 Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

Calyxt, Inc., an agriculture biotechnology company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and agricultural food crops using gene editing technology for plants. The company has market cap of $252.14 million. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, powdery mildew resistant wheat, cold storable potatoes, high fiber wheat, reduced browning potatoes, and herbicide tolerant wheat. It currently has negative earnings. The Firm was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015.

Among 2 analysts covering Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Calyxt has $35 highest and $16 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 230.74% above currents $7.71 stock price. Calyxt had 5 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of CLXT in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CalAmp Corp. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 1.72% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Serv Grp Inc holds 0% or 7,905 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P reported 9,800 shares. Nomura holds 0.03% or 538,499 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Parkside Comml Bank And Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,558 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 34,988 shares. Principal Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 453,529 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cadence Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 156,940 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Princeton Port Strategies Gp Limited Company stated it has 11,985 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 6,983 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 125,701 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 16,243 shares.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $340.00 million. The firm provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable clients in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their activities by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It has a 288.86 P/E ratio. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications.