EPS for Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Expected At $0.23; Ducommun (DCO) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report $0.23 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 130.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. ELY’s profit would be $21.22M giving it 20.90 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Callaway Golf Company’s analysts see -37.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 930,600 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Callaway Golf Company shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 84.69 million shares or 7.81% more from 78.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 30,094 shares. Vanguard accumulated 7.76M shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 49,314 shares. Everence Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 450,015 shares. Eagle Asset Inc holds 0.05% or 587,528 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 0.36% or 877,203 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Oppenheimer And Com holds 0.03% or 56,700 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 149,196 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 3.90 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Group has invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0% or 3,722 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.04% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). 13,246 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Lc.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. It offers drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters. It has a 31.68 P/E ratio. The firm also accessories, such as packaged sets, golf gloves, golf footwear, golf apparel, travel gear, headwear, towels, umbrellas, eyewear, and other accessories under the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, and Strata brand names.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $324,630 activity. $73,750 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shares were bought by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L. 10,000 shares were bought by BREWER OLIVER G III, worth $151,400. Lynch Brian P. bought $99,480 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) on Monday, May 20.

Among 2 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Callaway Golf has $21.5000 highest and $2100 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 10.50% above currents $19.23 stock price. Callaway Golf had 4 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Friday, August 9. The stock of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Raymond James.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $488.27 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems (SS). It has a 24.75 P/E ratio. The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies.

