EPS for Calix, Inc. (CALX) Expected At $-0.01; BION ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES (BNET) Shorts Down By 63.64%

BION ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:BNET) had a decrease of 63.64% in short interest. BNET’s SI was 800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 63.64% from 2,200 shares previously. It closed at $0.469 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report $-0.01 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter's $0.02 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Calix, Inc.'s analysts see -83.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 134,123 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold Calix, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 0.17% more from 30.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Aqr Cap Lc has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Citadel Advsrs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Manufacturers Life Communication The has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 69,530 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 528,413 shares. 82,123 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru owns 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 344 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 100,279 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 30,615 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 240 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 68,561 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Gsa Ptnrs Llp reported 31,290 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company has market cap of $334.31 million. The firm develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system.