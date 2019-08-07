EPS for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY) Expected At $0.56; 1 Analysts Covering Weibo (WB)

Analysts expect Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) to report $0.56 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 12.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. T_CGY’s profit would be $4.41M giving it 14.71 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, Calian Group Ltd.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.96. About 412 shares traded. Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Weibo had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Sunday, March 10 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Nomura. See Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) latest ratings:

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company has market cap of $259.69 million. The company??s Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors. It has a 16.91 P/E ratio. It offers radio frequency earth stations, gateway systems, capacity planning and management systems, and broadcast systems for communications and control of spacecraft for commercial and government applications.

The stock increased 3.58% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 3.20M shares traded or 42.71% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500.