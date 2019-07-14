EPS for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW) Expected At $-0.21; Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II Has 2 Sentiment

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 14 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 7 sold and reduced stakes in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II. The investment professionals in our database now own: 1.44 million shares, down from 1.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) to report $-0.21 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 2,000.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.24 EPS previously, Calfrac Well Services Ltd.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 107,047 shares traded. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II for 27,762 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 66,159 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. has 0.03% invested in the company for 19,387 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 248,650 shares.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 27,298 shares traded. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) has risen 15.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.81% the S&P500.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $317.41 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $302.19 million. The firm offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries. It currently has negative earnings.