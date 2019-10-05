EPS for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW) Expected At $-0.12; Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) Shorts Raised By 2.25%

Zion Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:ZN) had an increase of 2.25% in short interest. ZN’s SI was 3.71M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.25% from 3.62M shares previously. With 559,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Zion Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:ZN)’s short sellers to cover ZN’s short positions. The SI to Zion Oil & Gas Inc’s float is 5.89%. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.0096 during the last trading session, reaching $0.221. About 1.16 million shares traded or 31.44% up from the average. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) has declined 89.39% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ZN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Zion Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZN); 28/03/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Mobilizes Equipment to Israel for Well Testing Operations; 30/04/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Resumes Operations on Megiddo-Jezreel #1 Well in Israel; 17/05/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Operational Update on Megiddo-Jezreel #1 Well in Israel; 04/04/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Announces Subscription Rights Offering; 24/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Opexa Therapeutics, Federated National Holding, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Zion Oil &; 30/04/2018 – ZION OIL & GAS RESUMES OPERATIONS ON MEGIDDO-JEZREEL #1 WELL; 07/03/2018 Zion Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ZION OIL AND GAS – EXPECTS TO COMMENCE PERFORATION, STIMULATION AND FLOW BACK OPERATIONS ON MEGIDDO-JEZREEL #1 WELL BY NEXT WEEK IN ISRAEL

Analysts expect Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) to report $-0.12 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 160.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Calfrac Well Services Ltd.’s analysts see -58.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.37. About 226,575 shares traded. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $198.19 million. The firm offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.48 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.76 million shares or 38.49% less from 7.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN). Macroview Inv Management Lc has 0% invested in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN). Art Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% stake. 494,616 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 10,000 are owned by Colonial Trust Advsrs. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 117,600 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 102,780 shares. Two Sigma Limited Com holds 0% or 44,060 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 62,237 shares or 0% of the stock. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) for 30,966 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 73,684 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 27,048 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Prns Management holds 0% or 235,438 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability holds 0% or 35,100 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De reported 306,750 shares.