EPS for Caleres, Inc. (CAL) Expected At $0.57; Community Bank System (CBU) Sentiment Is 1.15

Community Bank System Inc (CBU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 71 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 62 sold and decreased their positions in Community Bank System Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 36.39 million shares, down from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Community Bank System Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 53 Increased: 58 New Position: 13.

Analysts expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to report $0.57 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.39% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. CAL’s profit would be $24.07M giving it 6.60 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Caleres, Inc.’s analysts see 58.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 349,178 shares traded. Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has declined 43.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAL News: 13/03/2018 – CALERES INC SEES 2018 FAMOUS FOOTWEAR SAME-STORE-SALES UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: CALERES FY EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Caleres Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAL); 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CALERES QTRLY SAME-STORE-SALES FOR FAMOUS FOOTWEAR (NOT TOTAL CO) UP 2.8%; 08/03/2018 – Caleres Declares Dividend of 7c; 13/03/2018 – CALERES INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.40 TO $2.50; 12/03/2018 – Sam Edelman Debuts its Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign, Featuring Model Carolyn Murphy; 06/03/2018 Caleres Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Caleres Sees 2018 Sales $2.8B; 13/03/2018 – Caleres Profit, Revenue Rise in Latest Quarter

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. The company has market cap of $3.16 billion. It operates through three divisions: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. It has a 18.73 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Analysts await Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CBU’s profit will be $41.77 million for 18.90 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Community Bank System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Community Financial Services Group Llc holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. for 115,289 shares. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owns 155,896 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.92% invested in the company for 117,894 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa has invested 0.89% in the stock. Minerva Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,772 shares.

Caleres, Inc., a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company has market cap of $635.47 million. The firm operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.