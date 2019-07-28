EPS for Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) Expected At $-0.44; KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UN (KYYWF) Shorts Lowered By 5.94%

Analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to report $-0.44 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $-0.42 EPS. After having $-0.44 EPS previously, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.955. About 29,794 shares traded. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) has declined 22.87% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CLBS News: 06/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES BUYS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO A LATE STAGE; 08/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES REPORTS INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR PHASE 2 T-REX TRIAL OF CLBS03 FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES; 09/04/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences to Participate at Upcoming April Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences Access Event Set By Chardan for May. 14; 08/05/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences Access Event Set By Chardan for May. 15; 13/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES DOSES FIRST PATIENT WITH CLBS12 IN PHASE 2 CRITICAL LIMB ISCHEMIA TRIAL IN JAPAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Caladrius Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLBS); 08/03/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences: Treatment Continues to Be Well-Tolerated and Deemed Non-Futile for Therapeutic Effect; 07/05/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences to Participate at the 15th International Symposium on Cardiovascular Regeneration and Repair; 13/03/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences Doses First Patient with CLBS12 in Phase 2 Critical Limb lschemia Trial in Japan

KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UN (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) had a decrease of 5.94% in short interest. KYYWF’s SI was 69,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.94% from 74,100 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 100 days are for KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UN (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)’s short sellers to cover KYYWF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 200 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Keep A Close Eye On The World’s Best Video-Game Service Provider – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2018.

Keywords Studios plc provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland, Japan, Italy, Canada, the United States, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Spain. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides audio/voiceover services, including script translation, actor selection, and talent management through pre-production, audio direction, recording, and post-production, such as native language quality assurance of the recordings.