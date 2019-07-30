EPS for Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) Expected At $0.14; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shorts Up By 14.65%

Amerisourcebergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) had an increase of 14.65% in short interest. ABC’s SI was 5.97 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.65% from 5.21 million shares previously. With 1.51M avg volume, 4 days are for Amerisourcebergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC)’s short sellers to cover ABC’s short positions. The SI to Amerisourcebergen Corporation’s float is 3.88%. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.23. About 745,989 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program

Analysts expect Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 56.25% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. CSTE’s profit would be $4.81M giving it 25.68 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Caesarstone Ltd.’s analysts see -1,500.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 56,671 shares traded. Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) has risen 12.67% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTE News: 17/05/2018 – TENE GROWTH CAPITAL lll (G.P.) COMPANY LTD. REPORTS 37.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARSTONE LTD AS OF MAY 14, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD CSTE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $590 MLN TO $610 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CAESARSTONE REPORTS RAANAN ZILBERMAN’S RESIGNATION &; 12/03/2018 Caesarstone Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Caesarstone Incoming CFO Ophir Yakovian to Transition to New Role in Coming Weeks; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE SEES FY REV. $590M TO $610M; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone: Considering the Quarter’s Results, Will Not Pay Div in 2Q; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD CSTE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $621.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE CUTS FULL YEAR 2018 REV. & ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN THE RANGE OF $74 MILLION TO $82 MILLION

More notable recent Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Caesarstone Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caesarstone Does Have Room For Improvement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2018.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $494.22 million. The Company’s engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. It has a 21.85 P/E ratio. The company??s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications.

Among 2 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AmerisourceBergen had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Argus Research. Bank of America downgraded the shares of ABC in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Underperform” rating.