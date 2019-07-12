EPS for CAE Inc. (CAE) Expected At $0.27; Scientific Games (SGMS)’s Sentiment Is 1.34

Analysts expect CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. T_CAE’s profit would be $71.88M giving it 33.68 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, CAE Inc.’s analysts see -43.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $36.37. About 677,756 shares traded or 2.36% up from the average. CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37

Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 82 funds increased or started new holdings, while 61 decreased and sold stakes in Scientific Games Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 56.12 million shares, up from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Scientific Games Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 48 Increased: 51 New Position: 31.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.68 billion. It operates in three divisions: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. It has a 29.57 P/E ratio. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

More notable recent CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CAE, Inc. (CAE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy for the Same Price as Beyond Meat – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “As Predicted, Tesla Beats On Volume, They Will Beat On Profits As Well – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Top Retirement Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Forget Airline Stocks: Buy This Business Instead – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.12 million activity.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 499,797 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES -CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH TO PROVIDE LOTTERY INSTANT GAMES, COOPERATIVE SERVICES PROGRAM FOR INSTANT GAME MANAGEMENT; 16/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Launch Of National Lottery Of Kazakhstan; 15/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Doug Albregts as New EVP and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Division; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New President and Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games: Wins New, five-YEAR Contract From Lotto Rheinland-Pfalz GmbH; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss/Shr $2.24; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES 1Q REV. $811.8M, EST. $790.9M; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Rev $811.8M; 21/05/2018 – Canada’s OLG Extends Instant Games Contract With Scientific Games; 13/03/2018 – Scientific Games Celebrates Florida Lottery’s All Time U.S. Record-Breaking Week Of Instant Game Sales

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.97 million for 248.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Fine Capital Partners L.P. holds 25.9% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation for 8.79 million shares. Sylebra Hk Co Ltd owns 8.62 million shares or 10.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. has 1.91% invested in the company for 2.07 million shares. The New York-based Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc has invested 1.76% in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.41 million shares.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology services and products, and associated content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The Company’s Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals , conversion game kits, and spare parts; and slot, casino, and table-management systems, as well as leases VLTs and electronic table games. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also sells and leases table products, such as shufflers; licenses proprietary table games; and provides installation and support services of casino management systems, including ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services.

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Broken IPOs That Should Bounce Back in the Second Half – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesday 6/18 Insider Buying Report: GES, SGMS – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “3M Co. (MMM) Settles Patent Case Against Tovis, Scientific Games (SGMS) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.