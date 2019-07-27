EPS for CAE Inc. (CAE) Expected At $0.27; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Skyworks Solutions Com (SWKS) Stake

Analysts expect CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. T_CAE’s profit would be $71.88 million giving it 32.85 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, CAE Inc.’s analysts see -43.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 485,219 shares traded. CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 25/05/2018 – Correct: CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (SWKS) stake by 45.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,748 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (SWKS)’s stock declined 5.10%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 9,396 shares with $1.42 million value, down from 17,144 last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc Com now has $14.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 974,077 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.45 billion. It operates in three divisions: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. It has a 28.85 P/E ratio. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Among 2 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Skyworks Solutions had 10 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 28 by FBR Capital. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Needham.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $403,850 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $243,162 were sold by ALDRICH DAVID J on Friday, February 8. GAMMEL PETER L had sold 1,915 shares worth $160,688 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.