EPS for Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Expected At $0.58; Shorts at Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Raised By 23.14%

Analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report $0.58 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.75% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. CADE’s profit would be $74.71M giving it 8.38 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Cadence Bancorporation’s analysts see 1.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 830,708 shares traded. Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has declined 27.95% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CADE News: 25/04/2018 – CADENCE 1Q ADJ EPS 46C; 13/05/2018 – Cadence Bancorp to Acquire State Bank Financial for $1.4 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Cadence Presenting at Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – Cadence Bancorp. 1Q EPS 46c; 13/05/2018 – CADENCE SEES DEAL ADDING ABOUT 7% TO EPS, EX ITEMS, IN 2020; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Comments on Cadence Bancorporation’s Merger with State Bank Financial Corporation; 14/05/2018 – CADENCE SEES QTR DIV BOOST TO 15C/SHR IN 3Q,TO 17.5C POST CLOSE; 13/05/2018 – CADENCE TO BUY STATE BANK FINL IN DEAL VLAUED AT ABOUT $1.4B; 25/04/2018 – CADENCE 1Q EPS 46C; 25/04/2018 – CADENCE 1Q REV. $116.1M

Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF) had an increase of 23.14% in short interest. ORRF’s SI was 145,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 23.14% from 118,000 shares previously. With 18,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF)’s short sellers to cover ORRF’s short positions. The SI to Orrstown Financial Services Inc’s float is 1.85%. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 18,543 shares traded. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) has declined 19.62% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ORRF News: 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 Orrstown Short-Interest Ratio Rises 150% to 22 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Orrstown Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORRF); 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Orrstown; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial Raises Dividend to 13c Vs. 12c; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q Net $3.63M

More notable recent Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cadence Bancorporation Announces Proposed Offering of Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029 – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cadence Bancorporation Announces Pricing of $85 Million of 4.75% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029 – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as a bank holding firm for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services and products to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. It operates through Banking and Financial Services divisions. It has a 10.09 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Among 3 analysts covering Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cadence Bancorp had 4 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight”. Raymond James maintained the shares of CADE in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 5. Raymond James maintained Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 3.71 million shares or 3.25% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc stated it has 0% in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). 1,000 are held by Sageworth Tru. Barclays Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,423 shares. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 81,318 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 24,496 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,092 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). 1,575 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 54,488 were accumulated by National Bank Of Mellon. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Communication has invested 0% in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 59,648 shares. American Intll Group Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). Panagora Asset Mgmt has 17,579 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) for 1,000 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 4,200 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $4,288 activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider CEDDIA ANTHONY F sold $10,000. 300 shares valued at $5,712 were bought by Hornberger David Todd on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Christopher Holt Joins Orrstown Bank as Executive Vice President and Market President for Maryland Region – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Matthew (â€œMattâ€) Schultheis Joins Orrstown Bank Nasdaq:ORRF – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc., Names Thomas R. Brugger Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Montco investment banking firm names new research head – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company has market cap of $246.19 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It has a 15.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans.