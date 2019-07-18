EPS for BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Expected At $0.52; Apg Asset Management Us Has Boosted Cyrusone (CONE) Holding

Analysts expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to report $0.52 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.34% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. BWXT’s profit would be $49.48 million giving it 25.46 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, BWX Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 1.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 79,168 shares traded. BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has declined 27.69% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.12% the S&P500. Some Historical BWXT News: 21/05/2018 – BWX LTD BWX.AX – INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS TAKE NO ACTION IN RESPECT OF THEIR SHAREHOLDINGS IN BWX; 07/05/2018 – BWXT Announces Breakthrough Medical Isotope Manufacturing Technology; 23/04/2018 – BWXT Awarded CA$642 Million Contract to Supply Steam Generators for Bruce Power’s Life Extension Program; 21/05/2018 – BWX Says Independent Directors Reviewing Takeover Proposal; 07/05/2018 – BWXT Announces Breakthrough Medical lsotope Manufacturing Technology; 21/05/2018 – BWX CEO Humble, Finance Director Finlay Involved in Takeover Proposal; 21/05/2018 – BWX Receives Takeover Bid from Bain, Management; 17/04/2018 – SOTERA TO SELL NORDION’S MEDICAL ISOTOPES SEGMENT TO BWXT; 17/04/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – BWXT Announces Strategic Acquisition of Sotera Health’s Nordion Medical Isotope Business

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased Cyrusone Inc (CONE) stake by 44.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Us Inc acquired 540,000 shares as Cyrusone Inc (CONE)’s stock rose 13.25%. The Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 1.75M shares with $91.67M value, up from 1.21 million last quarter. Cyrusone Inc now has $6.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 89,891 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company has market cap of $5.04 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. It has a 24.98 P/E ratio. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Among 4 analysts covering BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. BWX Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Maxim Group. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, March 15. Bank of America downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $52 target in Friday, March 1 report.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased Vereit Inc stake by 2.25M shares to 8.63M valued at $72.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) stake by 44,500 shares and now owns 1.01M shares. Park Hotels Resorts Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L, a Illinois-based fund reported 33,300 shares. Charles Schwab Inc invested in 542,185 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 135,568 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp has 2.77 million shares. Pinnacle Assocs reported 696,540 shares. Prudential Financial owns 66,044 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 24,305 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership accumulated 7,593 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny accumulated 49,300 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 11,427 shares or 0.03% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has 0.06% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 2,579 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management has invested 0.07% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Oberweis Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 5,900 shares. Winfield Associates holds 31,498 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Liability Com owns 9,278 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. CyrusOne had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Wednesday, February 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $68 target. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Thursday, February 21 report. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. Jefferies downgraded CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on Friday, February 22 to “Hold” rating. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 8.