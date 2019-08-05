EPS for Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) Expected At $1.15; FTD COS (FTDCQ) Shorts Decreased By 27.91%

FTD COS INC (OTCMKTS:FTDCQ) had a decrease of 27.91% in short interest. FTDCQ’s SI was 1.93M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 27.91% from 2.68M shares previously. With 1.91 million avg volume, 1 days are for FTD COS INC (OTCMKTS:FTDCQ)’s short sellers to cover FTDCQ’s short positions. It closed at $0.035 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report $1.15 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. BURL’s profit would be $76.32 million giving it 37.31 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $1.26 EPS previously, Burlington Stores, Inc.’s analysts see -8.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.92% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $171.63. About 671,980 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%

Among 10 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Burlington Stores had 21 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. Wedbush maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Friday, March 8 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, March 7. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 21.

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Soared An Exciting 518% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Bizwest.com with their article: “New tenants coming to Longmont’s Village at the Peaks – BizWest” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom’s Search Interest ‘Took A Nose Dive’ – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Burlington Stores, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Burlington Stores, Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 164,821 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 725 shares. Mitchell Capital Management accumulated 1.14% or 20,617 shares. Macroview Investment Management owns 18 shares. Fil Ltd holds 8,201 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scholtz Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.78% or 17,041 shares. Schroder Management Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 2,317 shares. Focused Wealth Management owns 425 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 4,700 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 7,781 shares in its portfolio. 1,694 were accumulated by Two Sigma Secs Lc. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 137,585 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 24,671 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 16,595 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 2,279 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.37 million activity. The insider Hand Fred sold 4,075 shares worth $713,906. Shares for $1.30 million were sold by Katz Marc on Monday, February 4. Kingsbury Thomas had sold 20,000 shares worth $3.37 million on Monday, February 11.

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.39 billion. The firm offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home d??cor and gifts, and coats. It has a 28.62 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 592 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.