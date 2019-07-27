EPS for BRP Inc. (DOOO) Expected At $0.47; Whitebox Advisors Has Lowered By $7.27 Million Its Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Holding

Analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report $0.47 EPS on August, 29.DOOO’s profit would be $42.50M giving it 18.78 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, BRP Inc.’s analysts see 17.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 16,476 shares traded. BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has declined 9.10% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) stake by 72.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 403,647 shares as Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC)’s stock declined 12.89%. The Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 150,000 shares with $2.72 million value, down from 553,647 last quarter. Ambac Finl Group Inc now has $816.18 million valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.93. About 120,677 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 9.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.19 billion. The firm offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts. It has a 18.98 P/E ratio. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers under the Can-Am, Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, and Rotax brand names.

