EPS for BRP Inc. (DOO) Expected At $0.63; Advisors Asset Management Lowered Covanta Holding (CVA) Holding

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) stake by 3.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 44,015 shares as Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)’s stock declined 2.99%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 1.34 million shares with $23.17M value, down from 1.38M last quarter. Covanta Holding Corp now has $2.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 647,500 shares traded or 2.23% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Analysts expect BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) to report $0.63 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. T_DOO’s profit would be $56.79M giving it 15.98 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, BRP Inc.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 107,169 shares traded. BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.63 billion. The firm offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts. It has a 16.67 P/E ratio. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers under the Can-Am, Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, and Rotax brand names.

Among 2 analysts covering BRP Inc. SV (TSE:DOO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BRP Inc. SV has $65 highest and $50 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is 42.75% above currents $40.28 stock price. BRP Inc. SV had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Desjardins Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by IBC. The stock of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) earned “Buy” rating by IBC on Monday, March 25.

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 375.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $14.46M for 38.05 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -168.75% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Covanta Holding has $19 highest and $17 lowest target. $18’s average target is 7.53% above currents $16.74 stock price. Covanta Holding had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $17 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock of Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report.