EPS for BRP Inc. (DOO) Expected At $0.63; 4 Analysts Covering Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)

Analysts expect BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) to report $0.63 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. T_DOO’s profit would be $56.79M giving it 18.48 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, BRP Inc.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 70,725 shares traded. BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of KEYS in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22. See Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $87 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

Among 2 analysts covering BRP Inc. SV (TSE:DOO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BRP Inc. SV had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Desjardins Securities. IBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by IBC on Thursday, February 28.

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.20 billion. The firm offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts. It has a 19.27 P/E ratio. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers under the Can-Am, Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, and Rotax brand names.

More news for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “At CA$39.53, Is BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. Theglobeandmail.com‘s article titled: “Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A beaten-down stock with 8 buy calls and a 43% gain expected – The Globe and Mail” and published on February 26, 2019 is yet another important article.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.09 billion. The Company’s Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. It has a 63.45 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Keysight Technologies, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Assetmark holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 997,029 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 10,976 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 0.01% or 915 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 15,314 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 15,700 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has 0.08% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Macquarie Limited has invested 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). D E Shaw &, a New York-based fund reported 92,950 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 9,083 shares. Financial Mgmt Professionals reported 3 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Management L L P Nc reported 492,170 shares.

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.8. About 935,458 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Keysight (KEYS) Up 9.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Extends Test Portfolio to Simplify and Accelerate Network, Application and Security Testing – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.